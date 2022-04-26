First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FN opened at C$39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

