Financial Avengers Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,234.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $412.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.67 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.39.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $4,348,724. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

