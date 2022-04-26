Financial Avengers Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,234.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $412.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.67 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.39.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.
In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $4,348,724. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
