Financial Avengers Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Avengers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

