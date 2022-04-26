Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

