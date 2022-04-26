Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,255. The company has a market cap of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.