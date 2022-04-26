Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $82.26. 37,371,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,606,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $348.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

