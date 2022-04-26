Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.18

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 145207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

