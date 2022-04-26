ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

EXLS stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 215,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,734. ExlService has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $1,645,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 1,175.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

