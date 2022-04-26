Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on System1 (NYSE:SST)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get System1 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. System1 has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

System1 Company Profile (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.