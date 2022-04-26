EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 515,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,374. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.34%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

