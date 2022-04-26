EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on May 16th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

