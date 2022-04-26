Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after purchasing an additional 368,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.