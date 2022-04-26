Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

