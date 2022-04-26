Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.01. 531,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.81. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The company has a market cap of C$902.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,093.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

