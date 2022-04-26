Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $28,639.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.81 or 0.07403293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

