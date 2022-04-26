Elrond Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $157.28 or 0.00387722 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $118.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00179817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,845,294 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

