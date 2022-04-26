eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 6.8%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

About eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

