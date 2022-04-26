eBoost Price Reaches $0.0056 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $562,326.83 and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00260276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

