eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $240,751,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $53.63. 5,502,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

