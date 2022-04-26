DraftCoin (DFT) Market Cap Tops $31,773.44

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $31,773.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

