Dogey-Inu Market Cap Tops $2.02 Million (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $169.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.95 or 0.07371009 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00047846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,443,669,749,451 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.