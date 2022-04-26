Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Stake Reduced by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises about 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.78% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

QQQE stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $72.14. 75,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,641. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60.

