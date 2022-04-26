Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.45 ($68.23).

FRA DPW opened at €41.22 ($44.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.62. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

