DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $363.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,673,258 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

