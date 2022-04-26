Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and $484,480.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.10 or 0.07374239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 499,233,722 coins and its circulating supply is 496,674,308 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

