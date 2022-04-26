DAV Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,590.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $2,590.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

