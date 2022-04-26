Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives $55.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

