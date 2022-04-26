Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 395,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,088,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $260.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $294.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

