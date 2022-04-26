CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) to report sales of $125.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $512.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $532.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $560.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $583.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

