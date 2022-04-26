CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 10,699,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,792,526. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

