CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

CSL stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. CSL has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

