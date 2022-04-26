Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.85. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 47,360 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

