Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crane also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,987. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Crane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

