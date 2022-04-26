Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.32

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 45649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CJREF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

