Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $7.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.42. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
