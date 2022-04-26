Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives $7.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.42. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.