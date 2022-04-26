Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. 1,635,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 474,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

