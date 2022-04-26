Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Copart worth $65,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

