Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Copart worth $65,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 834,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after acquiring an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.