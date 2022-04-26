Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) EVP Sells $12,895.77 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $12,895.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,004.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,974. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

