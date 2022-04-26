Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,507.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSU shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE CSU traded up C$91.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2,144.64. 39,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$45.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,161.81. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,677.44 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 79.6100006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.