Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,547.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.26 or 0.07404292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.78 or 0.00773859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.08 or 0.00646345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00082741 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00403335 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

