CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPUY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$61.72 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

