Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,476,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012,338 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Comcast worth $426,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

