Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,836 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $180,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

