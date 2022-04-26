Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million.
Shares of CWAN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. 318,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,832. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 433,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,866 in the last 90 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 437,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.