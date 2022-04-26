Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.70 Million

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post $632.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.70 million and the highest is $647.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cimpress by 1,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 392,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cimpress by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,300. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

