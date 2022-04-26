Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Get Chorus alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.