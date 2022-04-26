CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. CGI posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.96. 204,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CGI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

