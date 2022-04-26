Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.10) and the highest is ($1.82). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 395,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.