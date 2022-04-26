Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CWST traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.58. 246,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

