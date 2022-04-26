Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,716. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $408.90 million, a P/E ratio of 169.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $86,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

